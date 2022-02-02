CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley favorite is closing its doors for good.
Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that the restaurant is closed permanently due to a lack of staff.
On January 4, the restaurant announced that it would be closed for the month of January because of the shortage.
The statement from Tuesday reads:
It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to permanently close Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille. After months of searching, we have not been able to find ample kitchen staff needed to operate a fine dining restaurant.
Executive Chef Tony and the sous-chef cannot physically continue to serve the large amount of business our restaurant has generated over the years by themselves. It is a distressing time in our country when a very successful business must close its doors because people choose not to work. We sincerely thank you all for the past patronage and wish you well during these trying times.Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille