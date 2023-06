CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell restaurant is back open after being declared a nuisance.

Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine on 12th Street reopened on Monday.

The restaurant was boarded up in April after a temporary order labeled it a nuisance.

Police Chief Kevin Sferra said the business has been the scene of several fights, gunfire and a shooting.

We reached out to the owner about the reopening but are waiting to hear back.