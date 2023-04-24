BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant is partnering with the United Way Monday evening.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is partnering with Belleria in Boardman for “Dine United.”

Belleria Owners Frank Lellio and Andrew Scarmack are inviting the community to dine in or take out at the Boardman location from 4 until 9 p.m. Part of the proceeds will go to the United Way, and the restaurant will be offering several different specials.

“We’ve been a longtime partner with Bob Hannon and the United Way,” said Belleria owner Frank Lellio. “Back during COVID, Belleria Struthers partnered with United Way and offered food to area hospitals, doctors and fire stations. My partner Andrew Scarmack and I just thought, let’s bring it to Boardman.”

Belleria in Boardman is located at 8485 Market Street in Boardman. Call (330) 758-8181 and visit BelleriaPizza.net for more information.