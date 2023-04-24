BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman restaurant owner Michael Alberini is going to have to spend some time in jail after his appearance in court on Monday.

Alberini was sentenced for violating a protective order filed against him by his ex-wife.

He had been accused of sending a threatening message to the woman and her family even though he was under court orders to avoid any contact with them.

Judge Dom Leone sentenced Alberini to 30 days behind bars with another month to be served under house arrest.