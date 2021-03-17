Local restaurant owner credits staff, community support for helping keep doors open

Giuseppe's Italian Market owner Joe Merlo is also grateful for his background in restaurant management

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles business that first opened at the start of the pandemic has been able to overcome the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Giuseppe’s Italian Market on Route 422 opened last March with just drive-thru meals on Fridays.

Owner Joe Merlo said they were able to start adding more days to serve meals and eventually opened the front of the store in July.

He said it was challenging to start a new business during a pandemic, but credits his employees and restaurant management background for pulling through.

“It’s been a struggle but we have a lot of support from the community and support of our friends and family, and we’ve been doing OK,” Merlo said.

With more people becoming eligible to receive the vaccine, Merlo said he has already seen business start picking up.