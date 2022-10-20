POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant owner is facing new charges, accused of violating a protection order after he was sentenced in a domestic case.

The charge against Michael Alberini was filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court.

According to a complaint in the case, Alberini faces a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order after an incident on October 13.

The complaint says Alberini is prohibited from contacting the victim in his previous case until at least Sept. 27, 2025. The order also prohibits him from visiting her home.

According to the complaint, the victim’s mother called Poland Township police on October 13 to report that Alberini and another man arrived at their house to drop off a check from Michael Alberini’s Restaurant, LLC. The check was for court fees that was supposed to be delivered to the woman’s attorney, the complaint stated.

The complaint says Alberini wrote on the check, “Looking forward to your dads obituary. Yours too. Naturally his arrrest should be soon [sic].”

The victim’s mother said Alberini then “gave her the finger” from inside the vehicle.

Alberni was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine in July after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful restraint and menacing. He would have to serve no jail time as long as he complies with the orders of his sentencing, including staying away from the victim and her family.

Police arrested Alberini last December after they were called to his home on a report he was drunk with a gun.

A woman at the house, who officers said was barricaded in a bedroom, told police that Alberini threatened her and threatened a standoff if she called anyone.

Alberini had requested a bench trial on his charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint but ended up entering the plea before it started.

Although Alberini offered no explanations or apologies, the lawyer for his victim told the judge that it had been a “very difficult” ordeal for her client.

“We hope that Mr. Alberini gets the help that he so desperately needs with substance abuse and alcohol,” said Attorney Jill Landau said at the time.

Alberini was arraigned Wednesday on the new charge and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial date in the case hasn’t been set yet.