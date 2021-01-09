Local restaurant helps Leetonia family who lost house to December fire

About 600 meals were prepared for the fundraiser

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The family in Leetonia who lost their home to a fire in December is getting help.

A drive-thru spaghetti dinner was held at The Tipsy Cow Saturday.

One of the family members didn’t want to go on camera but told First News they are moving forward.

She says they got a rental home in Salem and plan to rebuild their home.

She and her family are pushing forward, but benefits like this are helping.

“It means a lot. That’s what our club is all about is helping the community whenever the community needs it, and that’s one of the reasons I started this club,” said Alexa Cibula, president of the Joined Forces Riding Club that put together Saturday’s event.

First News was told about 600 meals were prepared for the fundraiser.