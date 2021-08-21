Local restaurant collecting donations for families affected by triplex fire in Liberty

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant is helping raise money and collect donations for two families struck by tragedy during Friday morning’s house fire in Liberty.

Five Branches Smokehouse in North Lima is collecting donations. The dad with two children in critical condition is the head cook at the restaurant.

Here is a list of items they are asking for:

Size 2 and 7 diapers

4T to 5T Pull Ups

Size 12 month old clothes

Size 4T through 6T clothes

Large and XL t-shirts, shorts and sweatpants

Various toiletries

Similac Alimentum formula

Bouncy Chairs

They are also collecting monetary donations.

If you are willing and able to donate, you can drop off items or money at Five Branches Smokehouse located at 10826 Market Street in North Lima.

The business asks that people drop off donations during operating hours.

If you have any questions, you can call the restaurant at (234) 759-3483.