(WKBN) – Monday is World Mental Health Day, and local organizations are giving tips and resources to help you stay healthy.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the Mahoning Valley says mental health directly impacts physical health.

“This World Mental Health Day, know that asking for help is a brave thing to do. We are human. We do not have to constantly strive or seem perfect to the outer world. You are not alone,” said Ruba Alhamid of NAMI Mahoning Valley.

NAMI has been a part of the Valley for over 50 years and offers a plethora of resources to the community. Some resources are free for low-income individuals.

“This World Mental Health Day, it’s OK to say you’re not OK,” said Alhamid.

Here are some of the hotlines you can call if you or someone you know need help: