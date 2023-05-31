EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A local community resource for families and individuals in need now needs your help.

The Way Station provides clothes, food and services in three locations: Columbiana, East Palestine and East Liverpool.

The Way Station representative Chaney Nezbeth tells First News the organization is seeing a significant increase in the number of families that are now attending its monthly food distributions.

One of its greatest needs has always been kid-friendly foods like cereal and other breakfast options. It’s also struggling with providing kids with a variety of canned fruits and vegetables and is anticipating an even greater need heading into the summer.

“Now that the kids are home, things are changing for families nowadays and they really do rely on that little bit of extra help that our pantries are able to provide for them,” Nezbeth said.

Nezbeth says donors are able to bring food donations to the Columbiana or East Liverpool pantries Monday through Friday.

It did get quite a few donations during the early months of the train derailment but its stock has been completely depleted since.