Local resident among last Vax-2-School $10K scholarship winners

COLUMBUS – An Austintown resident is among the winners of this round’s Vax-2-School contest, which gives $10,000 scholarships to the winners.

The local winner, Evelyn Dukes, joins winners from Niles and Columbiana.

The full list of Friday’s winners is below:

Daniel Adams, Holland Mariel Augsburger, Wapakoneta Eliesna Bangura, Columbus Clayton Bernath, North Olmsted Ryan Brunner, Cincinnati Chloe Chadwick, Hudson Renata Chavez Garcia, Mason Charlotte Dickinson, Vermilion Carson Dues, Dublin Evelyn Dukes, Austintown Alana Dustin, Westerville Brionna Edwards, Columbus Sky Evans, Cleveland Gabriel Foreman, Bellefontaine Cole Franke, Euclid Katelynn Frazier, Brook Park Evan Groh, North Royalton Benjamin Gurd, Chagrin Falls Caden Krupinski, Beavercreek Isabella Messenger, Wooster Chloe Murphy, Chardon Amelia Nehlsen, Brecksville Nidhi Patel, Hilliard Andrew Putt, Massillon Jonathan Rosa, Parma Margaret Selegue, Glenford Connor Self, Chagrin Falls Carly Stewart, Solon Charles Sutton, Wapakoneta Andre Tabler, Mansfield

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. Friday on WKBN.com