Local resident among last Vax-2-School $10K scholarship winners

COLUMBUS – An Austintown resident is among the winners of this round’s Vax-2-School contest, which gives $10,000 scholarships to the winners.
The local winner, Evelyn Dukes, joins winners from Niles and Columbiana.
The full list of Friday’s winners is below:
- Daniel Adams, Holland
- Mariel Augsburger, Wapakoneta
- Eliesna Bangura, Columbus
- Clayton Bernath, North Olmsted
- Ryan Brunner, Cincinnati
- Chloe Chadwick, Hudson
- Renata Chavez Garcia, Mason
- Charlotte Dickinson, Vermilion
- Carson Dues, Dublin
- Evelyn Dukes, Austintown
- Alana Dustin, Westerville
- Brionna Edwards, Columbus
- Sky Evans, Cleveland
- Gabriel Foreman, Bellefontaine
- Cole Franke, Euclid
- Katelynn Frazier, Brook Park
- Evan Groh, North Royalton
- Benjamin Gurd, Chagrin Falls
- Caden Krupinski, Beavercreek
- Isabella Messenger, Wooster
- Chloe Murphy, Chardon
- Amelia Nehlsen, Brecksville
- Nidhi Patel, Hilliard
- Andrew Putt, Massillon
- Jonathan Rosa, Parma
- Margaret Selegue, Glenford
- Connor Self, Chagrin Falls
- Carly Stewart, Solon
- Charles Sutton, Wapakoneta
- Andre Tabler, Mansfield
Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.
The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. Friday on WKBN.com