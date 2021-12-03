Local resident among last Vax-2-School $10K scholarship winners

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS – An Austintown resident is among the winners of this round’s Vax-2-School contest, which gives $10,000 scholarships to the winners.

The local winner, Evelyn Dukes, joins winners from Niles and Columbiana.

The full list of Friday’s winners is below:

  1. Daniel Adams, Holland
  2. Mariel Augsburger, Wapakoneta
  3. Eliesna Bangura, Columbus
  4. Clayton Bernath, North Olmsted
  5. Ryan Brunner, Cincinnati
  6. Chloe Chadwick, Hudson
  7. Renata Chavez Garcia, Mason
  8. Charlotte Dickinson, Vermilion
  9. Carson Dues, Dublin
  10. Evelyn Dukes, Austintown
  11. Alana Dustin, Westerville
  12. Brionna Edwards, Columbus
  13. Sky Evans, Cleveland
  14. Gabriel Foreman, Bellefontaine
  15. Cole Franke, Euclid
  16. Katelynn Frazier, Brook Park
  17. Evan Groh, North Royalton
  18. Benjamin Gurd, Chagrin Falls
  19. Caden Krupinski, Beavercreek
  20. Isabella Messenger, Wooster
  21. Chloe Murphy, Chardon
  22. Amelia Nehlsen, Brecksville
  23. Nidhi Patel, Hilliard
  24. Andrew Putt, Massillon
  25. Jonathan Rosa, Parma
  26. Margaret Selegue, Glenford
  27. Connor Self, Chagrin Falls
  28. Carly Stewart, Solon
  29. Charles Sutton, Wapakoneta
  30. Andre Tabler, Mansfield

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. Friday on WKBN.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com