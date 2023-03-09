WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s still some work to be done, but the roof atop the Warren Family Mission’s building on Tod Avenue is now watertight.

Heavy rains revealed the need to fix the roof — a costly fix that was covered by the generosity of a Warren-based trucking company. Since then, a few more businesses have contributed to the project.

“One of our big burdens is now going to be taken care of for a long time,” said Dominic Mararri of Warren Family Mission.

Crews began working to replace the roof about two and a half weeks ago.

First News initially reported on the mission’s leaky roof three months ago and showed viewers water damage inside that resulted from heavy rains. The very next day, Big Blue Trucking donated $80,000 to cover the cost of the replacement.

Since then, other companies have helped with the project. Boak & Sons Vice President of Operations Chris White says ABC Supply donated the roof’s membrane material and Boak & Sons donated other materials and labor.

“It was a really, a really big project there was a lot of old wet roofing material up there, the roof’s been a problem for a long time we could tell just by getting into it,” White said. “Some of the guys we have working, when we found out we were helping with the Warren Family Mission, they wanted to volunteer their time because they knew people that have been helped by the Warren Family Mission, so for all of us that have been involved it’s been a really really a big blessing for each of us to be able to give back to somebody who’s given so much to the community.”

“We couldn’t be more thankful and excited and just happy to know that this is off our plate we can continue to focus in on our goal, which is making a difference one life at a time,” Mararri said.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.