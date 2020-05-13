Local Republican reps. to Pa. Governor Wolf: Enough is enough

Their statement was made in response to recent remarks from the governor related to delays in coronavirus-related reopenings

(WKBN) – Some Pennsylvania representatives issued a statement Wednesday to Governor Tom Wolf, saying his “rhetoric is irresponsible.”

Their statement was made in response to recent remarks from the governor related to delays in coronavirus-related reopenings.

Congressmen Glenn Thompson, John Joyce, Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Daniel Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler and Lloyd Smucker issued the following statement: