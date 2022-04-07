RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local state representative has introduced legislation to create airport hubs in Portage County and southern Ohio.

Representative Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), along with Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County), outlined a plan to create a “Major Air Hub Council” to oversee the construction of two new major hub airports. The bill calls for the construction of those airports near Ravenna, north of Interstate 80; and near Route I-71 and U.S. Route 35 in southwest Ohio.

The bill would also create the Southern Ohio Airport Authority and the Northern Ohio Airport Authority to operate these two hubs.

“This is common-sense legislation that raises almost zero risk to the taxpayers, with a minor investment in the Major Air Council Ohio positions itself as more economically competitive resulting in more large business finding a home in the buckeye state,” said Loychik in a press release.

WKBN reached out to Loychik for more information.

The news release from the representative does not specify what, if any, role that the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport would have in the plan. The airfield lost its primary airport designation in 2018 after losing commercial service, though the 910th Airlift Wing still uses it.

Loychik’s release says his plan would attract business growth and create jobs.