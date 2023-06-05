BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Mahoning – Columbiana is approaching.

This year’s event will be held on June 17 at DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.

This year, the organization is adding a car cruise, along with a walk, dinner, activities and live music.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m.

Money raised goes toward research, transportation to chemotherapy and lodging for those battling cancer.

Organizers are excited to celebrate survivors and remember those who died from the disease.

“We are going to have food trucks. We are going to have games. So each year, Relay for Life has a new theme, and this is kind of a country-western cowboy theme. We’re going to have those kind of games. We’re going to have a lasso to a cure, so we’ll have that, we’ll have some dinner and recognizing survivors; we have a survivor lap,” said Jen Bahm, senior development manager of the American Cancer Society.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help all year and for this event coming up in less than two weeks.

You can sign up on Relay for Life’s website or by emailing jennifer.bahm@cancer.org.