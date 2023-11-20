YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Cross will hold two holiday blood drives in the Valley in an effort to increase the organization’s supply of blood this holiday season.

In an effort to combat a time that the Red Cross says can be hard on the nation’s blood supply, it is hosting several special holiday drives with incentives. People can enter to win giveaways at the two blood drives listed below.

Warren

Dec. 21: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue Make appointment here



Youngstown

Dec. 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Avenue Make appointment here



Everyone who gives blood in December will automatically be entered to win a holiday prize package which includes a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card and a 65-inch television.

From Dec. 1-17, all donors will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

Here are other blood drives in the Valley in December:

Columbiana County

Salem

Dec. 4: 1 – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 East State Street

Dec. 15: 12 – 5 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 North Ellsworth Avenue

Mahoning County

Austintown

Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 South Raccoon Road

New Middletown

Dec. 5: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Springfield High School, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road

Canfield

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waypoint 1480, 4173 Westford Place

Boardman

Dec. 6: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Avenue

Dec. 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Poland

Dec. 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 South Main Street

North Jackson

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Jackson-Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Avenue

Youngstown

Dec. 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, 8401 Market Street

Trumbull County

Warren

Dec. 4: 12 – 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road

Dec. 5: 12 – 6 p.m., Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue Northwest

Dec. 7: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kent State University Trumbull Campus, 4314 Mahoning Avenue

Dec. 12: 12 – 6 p.m., Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 North Park Avenue Extention

Brookfield

Dec. 6: 12 – 5:30 p.m., Brookfield Fire Department, 774 State Route 7 Northeast

Cortland

Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road

Hubbard

Dec. 13: 12 – 6 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, 367 North Main Street

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.