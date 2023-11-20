YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Cross will hold two holiday blood drives in the Valley in an effort to increase the organization’s supply of blood this holiday season.
In an effort to combat a time that the Red Cross says can be hard on the nation’s blood supply, it is hosting several special holiday drives with incentives. People can enter to win giveaways at the two blood drives listed below.
Warren
- Dec. 21: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue
Youngstown
- Dec. 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Avenue
Everyone who gives blood in December will automatically be entered to win a holiday prize package which includes a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card and a 65-inch television.
From Dec. 1-17, all donors will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card.
Here are other blood drives in the Valley in December:
Columbiana County
Salem
- Dec. 4: 1 – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 East State Street
- Dec. 15: 12 – 5 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 North Ellsworth Avenue
Mahoning County
Austintown
- Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 South Raccoon Road
New Middletown
- Dec. 5: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Springfield High School, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road
Canfield
- Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waypoint 1480, 4173 Westford Place
Boardman
- Dec. 6: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Avenue
- Dec. 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue
Poland
- Dec. 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 South Main Street
North Jackson
- Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Jackson-Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Avenue
Youngstown
- Dec. 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, 8401 Market Street
Trumbull County
Warren
- Dec. 4: 12 – 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road
- Dec. 5: 12 – 6 p.m., Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue Northwest
- Dec. 7: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kent State University Trumbull Campus, 4314 Mahoning Avenue
- Dec. 12: 12 – 6 p.m., Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 North Park Avenue Extention
Brookfield
- Dec. 6: 12 – 5:30 p.m., Brookfield Fire Department, 774 State Route 7 Northeast
Cortland
- Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road
Hubbard
- Dec. 13: 12 – 6 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, 367 North Main Street
You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.