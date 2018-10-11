Local Red Cross in need of volunteers to help after Hurricane Michael Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - As the impact of what was Hurricane Michael plays out on TV screens, local volunteers with the American Red Cross are still busy helping victims of other disasters.

"Hurricane Harvey effects...there's still recovery for that. There's still recovery going on for Katrina," said Francesca Jenkins, a Red Cross volunteer from Trumbull County.

On Friday, Jenkins leaves for North Carolina to help at a shelter still operating in the wake of Hurricane Florence last month.

"We send people in phases and in waves," Melissa Papini said.

She said Jenkins will be the 13th volunteer from the local chapter to be sent to the Carolinas. Another just returned from a two-week deployment there on Tuesday.

Directors say the work performed by volunteers is often grueling and can leave them mentally and physically burned out.

"That's why we -- as an organization, the Red Cross -- recognized after some of our bigger things, like Katrina and Sandy, that we really have to limit the amount of time," Papini said.

"I'm aware of those challenges but I was moved to volunteer for the Red Cross last year when Maria hit and...the devastation was so obvious."

Once this deployment is completed in the Carolinas, there will most likely still be plenty of work to be done months from now in Florida as well.

The local Red Cross chapter is looking for people who are willing to be trained and sent down to help. If you're interested in volunteering, call the American Red Cross Lake to River chapter at 330-392-2551 or fill out an application online.