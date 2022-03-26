(WKBN) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died.

Local connections to the band are mourning the loss.

The band was scheduled to play in Bogota, Columbia, Friday.

Seven years ago, the Foo Fighters played at Record Connection in Niles for Record Store Day.

Owner Jeffrey Burke said they’ve seen him along the way at concerts he’s been invited to.

“I got the call last night. I had already gone to bed, actually, a friend of mine called at about 11:19 last night and shocking news. I couldn’t get back to bed for quite a while,” Burke said.

Burke remembers Hawkins as a very approachable and nice guy. He says his loss will be felt throughout the entire community and world.