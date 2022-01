AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors held its annual banquet Friday night where a new president was installed.

The banquet was held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary banquet center in Austintown.

The new president is Dennis Gonatas, a realtor at Burgan Real Estate. He was inducted by his son and ceremoniously passed the gavel.

Other officers and directors were also installed.