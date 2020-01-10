Local real estate agents address talk of recession amid current political climate

Is it a good time for the real estate market or are we looking at a repeat of 2008?

(WKBN) – With the current political climate changing on a daily basis, some may wonder if we are headed toward another recession. Two local real estate agents said we shouldn’t be worried.

“I hear quite often and clients keep asking, ‘Are we heading to another recession?'” said Rollin Gosney, owner of Valley REMAX.

He said he has an extremely low inventory.

“The absorption rate in our area is extremely low compared to the rest of the nation currently and what that means is we currently have more buyers than sellers.”

The absorption rate measures the time it takes for the market to eliminate inventory.

So with a red-hot local real estate market, historically low interest rates and all of the political uncertainty, is it a good time to get into the market or are we looking at a repeat of 2008?

“In 2008, with the housing market and the mortgage meltdown, that was the crisis — those two things right there,” said Keith Lamorticella, regional manager at Motto Mortgage.

Lamorticella deals with customer concerns like this on a daily basis.

President Trump tweeted Thursday, saying the stock market is at an all-time high and 401Ks are doing extremely well.

STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 401K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

The current Valley real estate market is doing very well — even in December and January, which are normally off months.

So why are we talking about a looming recession? Because U.S. economists are looking for triggers that could answer that question.

“Interestingly enough they are one — a trade war, two — the stock market and three — a geopolitical event,” Gosney said.

He and Lamorticella said the Valley real estate market is trending toward not having an off season. December and the start of January have been very active, which normally isn’t the case in our area during the winter months.