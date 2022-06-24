YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which made abortion a constitutional right, handing individual states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said the decision is “disastrous.”

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail,” Ryan said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Golf said that that “dismantling” Roe V. Wade proves that elections matter and blamed “right-wing extremists.”

“This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades-long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue,” Wolf said.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the decision has put abortion policy “to the place it has always belonged” –to the voters, adding that the debate will continue.

“Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited perpetual litigation. We will continue to debate this issue. But passion is not a license to violence. I call again on my federal colleague, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and my fellow states’ attorneys general to publicly commit to holding violent protesters accountable under the law, no matter which side they are on.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, R-Pa., said the ruling is a major victory for the pro-life movement, but added that the work is not done. He issued a statement speaking directly to those who have had an abortion.

“I want to speak directly to those who have had abortions and struggle with their decision: you should know that forgiveness and grace – for yourself and others – will help heal those emotional wounds. As we move forward, I encourage everyone to remember a core tenet of this country that still holds true today: each of us has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Kelly said.

In the religious sector, The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown shared the statement from the Catholic Conference of Ohio and included a message from Bishop David Bonnar, who said that the Supreme Court’s decision is an opportunity to “further a culture of life in our country.”

“In public policy, including here in Ohio, we expect to have the opportunity to now advocate for laws that legally protect the lives of those not yet born. At the same time, as people committed to life, we must also advocate for policies that can more effectively respond to the many realities that threaten life and human dignity: systemic poverty that affects women, children, and families in a profound way, the wide availability of assault weapons and the deeply rooted causes of violence in our culture, the mental health and addiction crises, an unjust system of capital punishment, the enduring scourge of racism, among many other pressing needs,” Bishop Bonnar wrote.

Ohio Senator (D-OH) released a statement on the decision:

“This will be the first generation of women to grow up with fewer rights and freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers, and this burden will be disproportionately carried by low-income women and women of color. This is a radical decision by an increasingly out-of-touch court, and Americans won’t stand for it.”