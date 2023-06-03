STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For more than 50 years, Felipe Gonzalez has been a radio host serving the Spanish community.

“I started broadcasting in 1971. And I’ve done Latino radio shows since that time on different stations,” he said.

Gonzalez has been a musician since he was a teenager, he even has a Spanish band that’s been going for more than 40 years.

His show – Contigo los Sabados, which means Saturdays with You – is the only Spanish radio show in the area.

“We do a lot of great Latino music. We feature different countries, and of course, we play a lot of Puerto Rican music,” he said.

He plays a variety of music from many Hispanic cultures. He and his co-host discuss different topics and joke around.

“We talk about the songs and some jokes… I like it… My favorite part is the joking with Felipe,” said co-host Angel Gonzalez, who has been a part of the show for about three years.

Felipe says he is hoping more people in the Spanish community will tune in and take advantage of the show.

“I like to perhaps let the people know that we are here. With a wonderful variety of music, Latino variety of music,” he said. “I love music and I love to share what I like, I love to share with the people what I appreciate.”

The show airs every Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on 90.7 FM.