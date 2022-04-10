CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get a taste of all that Youngstown has to offer, as well as run off some calories, during an event this summer at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The Youngstown Marathon is presenting “The Taste of Youngstown 5K and 0.0.” The event takes place at 6 p.m. June 24 at the fairgrounds.

You can run or walk the 5K or just enjoy various food and drinks that will be on site.

According to event organizers, the following foods will be available:

Briar Hill Pizza from Pizza Joe’s

Pierogis from Lena’s Pierogi House

Pepperoni Rolls from Carla’s Catering

Wedding Soup from Tringhese Italian Store

Sausage from DiRusso’s

Sunday Gravy and Pasta from Gia Russa’s

Monkey Salad from Antone’s

Blueberry Donuts from White House Fruit Farm

Homemade Peppers and Oil

Huge Cookie Table

Penguin City Beer

There will also be live music by Jon and Bob from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The cost of the 5K run/walk is $40, $35 for 0.0, and $25 for those 12 and under.

Register by June 12 to guarantee a choice of a race shirt.

You can sign up at YoungstownMarathon.com, SecondSoleRacing.com or Race Sign Up.