WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday nearly $20 million in federal funding for the 13th Congressional District, which includes projects in the Valley.

The money is coming from the House Appropriations Community Projects Funding (CPF) process.

Ryan secured funding for all the projects he submitted totaling $19,034,000.

“Since day one, I have fought to revitalize our region, bring good-paying jobs back home, and invest in our greatest asset—our workers. I am proud this funding delivers for Northeast Ohioans as we rebuild for the future,” said Congressman Ryan.

Several local businesses, officials and leaders thanked Congressman Ryan for the funds, including Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz and the Youngstown-Warren regional airport.

The Valley projects receiving funds are listed below:

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for Runway #14 Resurfacing – $5 million

This money goes toward milling, paving, pavement markings, and drainage upgrades. The current condition rating of the pavement at the airport is poor. City of Niles for the Waddell Park Improvements Project – $2.5 million

These funds will go toward the beautification, health and safety of Waddell Park. They will also help the city build a new Splash Pad Water Park, a gazebo, comfort station restrooms, erect an adaptive ADA accessible playground, overhaul water and sanitary upgrades to address failures of water supply and sanitation systems, improve fields with artificial turf, as well as fencing replacement and asphalt repairs. Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman’s Beeghly Campus for Emergency Department Expansion – $2 million

The funds would create 20 full-time jobs and increase current space from 17 standard rooms to 23 family-centered care patient rooms with space for 6 more rooms and increase the ED’s square footage from 8,300 to 30,800. Mahoning Valley Wellness and Rehabilitation Center – $2 million

Funding will be used for specialized medical equipment, healthcare services and training program space. Eastern Gateway Community College Electric Vehicle Technology Training Program – $914,000

Funds will go towards electric vehicle technology training in maintenance and repair of electric vehicles and charging stations. Trumbull County’s Voltage Valley Young Dronepreneurs Program – $650,000

The funding is for Trumbull County Educational Service Center (TCESC) to upscale its STEM education drone racing program into Trumbull County’s Voltage Valley Young Dronepreneurs. Sight For Kids Vision Van – $550,000

Sight For All United has partnered with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and several other organizations to bring vision care directly into the schools with a Vision Van equipped with specialized equipment to take vision care directly to students. Small Business Energy Efficient Support Program – $400,000

These funds will go towards expanding NOPEC’s Small Business Energy Efficiency Support Program to provide additional resources for outreach and engagement with small businesses. TECH CORPS Computer Science Education Program – $300,000

These funds will go toward technology equipment that will expand TECH CORPS’s reach across NE Ohio. Warren Police Department Law Enforcement Technology Enhancement – $170,000

The funds will be for forensic survey equipment and mobile license plate readers for enhanced effectiveness of officers.

More information on the local projects can be found online.