YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is working to help student-athletes transition from high school to college.

“It allows them to develop athletically, personally and academically as they pursue further into college,” said executive director and coach Kevin Scott.

O.U.R. Prep Academy is located at the Ohio Urban Renaissance on Youngstown’s North Side. This is the second year for it. It’s a program designed to provide support for students.

“Our kids will learn to be better men, so that’s one of the biggest things, and the next thing would just be to prepare them for the world after high school,” Scott said.

Sunday, seven students took the step of signing onto the program for the upcoming year.

“It’s gonna help me grow as a player and it’s gonna help me hit my highest goal and help me get there as quick as possible,” said Joshua Solida, an O.U.R. Prep Academy student.

Those seven students will receive additional basketball training, help with their academics and overall support. Students from all over the Valley have signed up to be a part of the program.

“We do care packages, we’re always there, we do tutoring, homework, because a lot of our program is based off of college readiness and college preparedness. So we do a lot of our tutoring, Zoom visits and things of that nature. So we stay connected with our kids the entire time,” Scott said.

The official program runs from August through March, but Scott says they continue working with the students throughout their entire college career.

Scott says they still have a few slots open for the upcoming year and there’s still time to sign up. You can do that by visiting Ohiourbanren.org.