(WKBN) – A new program in Trumbull County is teaching people how to farm profitably.

This is the first year for the Beginner Farmer Training Program.

It was created through a partnership with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and Central State University.

Farming experience is not required.

The program will meet weekly at the training site off York Avenue near Jackson Street on the southwest side of Warren.

“The goal is for residents, for them to learn more about how to grow their own produce and also turning it into a business,” said Christian Bennett-Mosley, food access coordinator.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership will be hosting an information meeting on March 22 at its building, located at 736 Mahoning Avenue NW. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

RSVPs are required and can be taken at Lisa@tnpwarren.org or 330-219-7024.