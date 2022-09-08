YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With Queen Elizabeth’s death people around the world are mourning. Two local professors reflected on what her death could mean for the monarchy.

David Simonelli is a professor of the British empire at Youngstown State University and said he expects King Charles the Third and the rest of the royal family to recede from the public eye a bit.

“I would not be surprised in the slightest if he were to decide to dial back a little bit on that,” said Simonelli.

Professor Brian Bonhomme also at YSU grew up in England and said the Queen’s death will bring a period of reflection to a lot of British people, especially on whether or not the monarchy will still be around in the same capacity.

“I think it would be interesting to see now that Elizabeth has passed away whether the momentum for abolishing the monarchy will accelerate or not,” said Bonhomme.

He remembers the Queen as someone who was well loved but dealt with a lot of tragedy and stress throughout her reign.

“I think she always had this really powerful sense of duty that she wanted the monarchy to remain what it had always been, which is this sort idealized, transcendent institution,” said Bonhomme. “She’s been queen longer than I’ve been on the planet. I think it’s a time when Britain, the British people will think a lot about their past, their present, their future. It’s kind of a re-evaluation moment.”

Both professors said the movement to abolish the monarchy could gain momentum.