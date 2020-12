He worked at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said a local guard has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a tweet posted Thursday night, corrections officer David Keith passed away after recently being diagnosed with the virus.

It is with great sadness that we report to you the death of Correction Officer David Keith, Ohio State Penitentiary, who passed away after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19. His friends, family, colleagues and loved ones are in our prayers at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qLnDDSvKfd — Ohio DRC (@DRCOhio) December 17, 2020

Keith worked at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown.