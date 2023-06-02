YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eleven preschool students graduated today from Potential Development and received their diplomas.

Nine of the students will be transitioning to the school’s kindergarten classes in the fall. Potential Development provides curriculum for students with autism from as early as preschool through 12th grade.

Preschool program coordinator Kim MacDonald says it is a great opportunity for students with autism to start education at an early age.

“These kids work so hard and their successes should be celebrated and something that seems so minimal or small to us is a big deal to a lot of these kids and families,” MacDonald said.

The graduation was sensory-friendly to accommodate all students to ensure they were able to celebrate their accomplishments.