Local power line workers returning home after Hurricane Ida cleanup

LOUISIANA (WKBN)- Nearly 50 valley workers are on their way home from Louisiana after helping with Hurricane Ida restoration efforts.

The workers from Ohio Edison and Penn Power worked together as a group with nearly 500 First Energy workers helping with the restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida.

When they arrived more than two weeks ago, nearly one million people were without power. Now about 90% of that power has been restored.



It’s something the Louisiana residents are thankful for.

“They just want your safety. They’re so thankful. They’re so happy,” said Penn Power General Manager Jason Nixon. “They’re offering you what they have, even to the point where I have nothing but I can offer you water and a bathroom. it’s just overwhelming and I’d like to bottle up two 55 gallon drums of this hospitality and bring it home.”

One of the local mayors in Lousiana is planning to throw all of the crews a parade to show their appreciation.