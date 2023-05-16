LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called to the U.S. Postal Service in Leavittsburg after one of the Postal Service’s mail trucks caught fire.

A viewer submitted a video showing crews extinguishing the fire in the 3800 block of W. Market St. on Tuesday morning. The truck was in flames.

Warren Fire Chief Joe Natali said the truck was behind the post office at the time. A mechanic was attempting to jump-start the truck, which had a dead battery, when he heard a popping noise. Flames then came up from under the hood, and he called 911.

The truck was empty at the time, but the flames completely destroyed it.