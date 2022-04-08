WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Post Office is hiring, and it is holding an application workshop to help you get started in a new career.

The Postal Service is looking for city carrier assistants to be hired immediately. The starting salary is $18.92 per hour.

A job application workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. at the Warren Post Office, 201 High Street.

While applications will only be accepted online, USPS personnel will be on site to provide information about the positions and answer questions.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.