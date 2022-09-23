GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership.

The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.

In the next couple of months, Rolling Mills will become a Six Brothers used car lot.

Rolling Mills will close Saturday night and a big party is being planned.

Before it was Rolling Mills, it was Kuzman’s, a popular dance spot as early as the 1960s.