HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The weather may not feel like it, but soon the Buhl Park Pool will be open for the season.

That means, it is time to purchase your pool passes. New this year, Wheatland residents join Hermitage residents in purchasing discounted passes, because of the merger passing last November.

The discounted price for a family of four is $75. Proof of residency will be required.

For non-residents, the same pass will be $150.

The pool season opens on May 27.