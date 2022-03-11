SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A summer problem has surfaced in Salem — a possible lifeguard shortage before it’s time to fill the pool with water.

Centennial Park Pool is a long way from swim season — the cover is still on. Salem could use the time because right now, it’s working on getting enough lifeguards for summer.

“It’s pretty serious. At first, I didn’t think we were having any lifeguards return from the previous year,” said Centennial Pool manager Amber Smith.

The situation has gotten clearer. Smith said three lifeguards will return poolside this season. That’s a third of filling the nine necessary positions.

The summer job is available for teens age 15 or older. It is a minimum wage job, and training is available if you don’t have a lifeguard certification.

“We send them to the Salem Community Center. The park’s commissioners agreed to have the Parks Department pay for the training,” said Smith.

The course takes two weeks, and there are three lifeguard training sessions still to come in April, May and June. Smith has reached out to kids at school and her recruitment is working.

“I filled three so we have three openings. And we’ll go ahead and send them to the community center to get trained to work at the pool,” said Smith.

Centennial Pool was dedicated on May 30, 1954 — a half-century after the park was established in 1906. Pool season opens around June 4 and will end in mid-August. It averages around 100 people on weekdays and 150 on weekends.

“We need at least I would say at least eight to open. And if we can’t get to eight, then we would have to hold off on opening. But it’s looking pretty good right now,” said Smith.

Anyone who’s already certified as a lifeguard is also welcome to apply. Applications are at Salem’s Parks Office on Oak Street.