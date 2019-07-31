Local political expert reacts to Tim Ryan’s performance in debate

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WKBN) – By many accounts, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan’s performance during Tuesday’s debate was much improved over his first outing.

This was especially the case when the discussion focused on health care. Ryan argued on behalf of unions that negotiate their own plans.

“… And the Democratic message is going to be, ‘We’re going to go in, and the only thing you have left, we’re going to take it, and we’re going to do better.’ I do not think that that’s a recipe for success for us,” Ryan said.

“He clearly planned that and looked for that and got the opportunity to use it, and that’s exactly what you need to do in these situations,” said Grove City College Political Science Chair Michael Coulter.

Coulter said despite Ryan’s overall performance, this may well have been the last time we see him on a debate stage this campaign.

“It’s likely that not only could Tim Ryan be gone, but some of the other candidates. He just hasn’t been able to break into a broader national discussion,” Coulter said.

It is something that a number of national pundits agree with.

“One of the things that I took from last night is why it’s so important that we winnow this field down,” said CNN analyst Joe Lockhart.

For weeks, Ryan has been polling at less than 1% and his fundraising has been far below other candidates.

He has not yet qualified for the next round of debates in September, and Coulter believes if he fails to make it, his campaign could soon be over.

“I can’t imagine, number one, he won’t even be talked about,” Coulter said.

Although Ryan has not talked about the future of his campaign, Coulter believes at that point, the Congressman would be better off focusing on getting reelected to the House.