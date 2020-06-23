Closings and delays
Local police taking part in Youngstown forum on policing

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police chiefs and sheriff’s deputies are taking part in a community forum on policing in the Valley.

The forum is set to encourage a dialogue between police agencies and members of the African American community, according to event organizers.

The event is sponsored by Next Steps Coalition of Clergy and Community Leaders.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, located at 1507 Hillman St. in Youngstown.

Social distancing will be enforced.

WKBN will be covering the event. Check back here for live coverage at 6 p.m.

