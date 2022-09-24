HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Local police are reminding everyone to be careful around deer around roadways as mating season approaches.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell posted on the department’s Facebook page reminding drivers to slow down and be aware.

Dark wooded areas and fields of crops are common places where deer can be seen.

The post said to assume if you see one crossing the road that there will be more coming from behind.

Any problem area noted in Hermitage was near the Route 18 and Innovation Way intersection.