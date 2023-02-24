NESHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WKBN) — Neshannock Township Police took part in a brief pursuit after a car attempted to evade officers at a traffic stop.

Police attempted a traffic stop Thursday on State Route 18 Wilmington Road near West Englewood Avenue for a vehicle with a non-functional rear running light. The vehicle turned off its lights and increased its speed to evade officers, according to the report.

According to the report, police terminated the pursuit due to “recklessness of suspect vehicle.”

Police later found the driver had crashed into a tree near the 400 block of East Maitland Lane, where he was then taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for his injuries.

Charges are currently pending on numerous traffic violations, according to the report.