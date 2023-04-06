LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown police are hoping someone knows who has been driving a sport bike in the village and running from police. Police say it has happened several times.

Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan says an officer has tried pulling the bike over several times but each time, the driver takes off.

Officer: “That motorcycle from the other day is running from me again.”

The latest pursuit lasted about 8 miles on Wednesday. The chase went from Lordstown into Warren Township and eventually into the city.

“The speeds that he’s traveling is unsafe for anybody traveling the road, walking on the road. So it’s a big safety concern for us and obviously, he’s violating the law,” Chief Milhoan said.

Chief Milhoan says this is the second time just this week that officers have tried pulling this particular bike over, but it has happened four times total in about a year and a half.

“We don’t know if he has a motorcycle endorsement or even a license. We don’t know if there’s a warrant. We don’t know if the bike is stolen. We don’t know any of that because all four times when we’ve been involved with him, it had no plate. At this time, we don’t know his identity,” Chief Milhoan said.

Chief Milhoan says at one point this week, the driver appeared to slow down, almost as if to let the officer catch up.

“So I don’t know if it’s a game to him or if it’s exciting to him but that’s unusual. Usually, when people run from us, they just run,” Chief Milhoan said.

Police describe the driver as a man with short, dark, wavy hair and the bike as being white with possibly blue markings.

Anyone who has information on the bike or the driver is asked to give the Lordstown dispatch center a call.