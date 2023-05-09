HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Police Department continues to follow leads after a shooting late Sunday night.

Police say an 18-year-old man from Girard was found with two gunshot wounds to the leg at the Sheetz near Interstate 80.

He told officers that he was shot at the Shenango Park Apartments on Parke Drive.

This is the third shooting in Hermitage this year and all shared connections to the same apartment complex.

Police Chief Adam Piccirillo said the Shenango Park Apartments has been a problem spot for the department.

“We’re very aware of it and it requires definitely some increased presence and patrol for the interest of public safety which we intend to do and focus on, especially going into the summer months,” said Chief Piccirillo.

Piccirillo says the investigation is still very active and right now, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hermitage Police or Mercer County Dispatch.