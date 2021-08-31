Local police increasingly turning to social media for help locating missing persons

(WKBN) – Twice in the last week in Mahoning County, police have turned to social media to spread information about missing teenagers and ultimately get them back home. Authorities are now seeing social media as another tool for them to use.

It took less than 24 hours for Canfield police to locate Giada Citriglia this week after she left her family’s home.

“After we checked the immediate area and we couldn’t locate her, we went to social media to connect with the community,” said Canfield Police Sgt. Brett Modic.

Local law enforcement says social media platforms, especially Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram, are becoming useful tools for reaching out to residents.

“We wanted to basically get the information out, due to the limited information we had, to as many people as possible. That way, if they see something, they have the opportunity to say something,” Sgt. Modic said.

Police say the tips they generated, whether from social media or elsewhere, ultimately led them to the area near the MetroParks’ experimental farm on Route 46, where the girl was ultimately found.

Mahoning County sheriff’s detectives also used social media last week to find Samantha Humphrey over the weekend after she was reported missing last Tuesday night.

“Absolutely. We got several phone calls on the last girl that they may know of someone that she was friends with, where she may have been, and then we follow that lead,” said Det. Pat Mondora, with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

While police say social media helped locate those girls, authorities in Warren are still asking for the public’s help in finding Khush Riar, who has been missing for a week now.