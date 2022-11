YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department will conduct extra patrols starting from Monday to New Year’s to ensure the public’s safety as the holiday season progresses.

The patrols will focus their attention on businesses and roadways to provide an additional sense of security to shoppers and residents within the city.

Marked and unmarked patrol units, as well as uniformed and plainclothes officers, will be located throughout the city.