LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township police officers enjoyed coffee with community members Sunday at C’s Waffles on Belmont Avenue.

The station hosts a “Coffee with a Cop” event three to four times a year. Each time, it picks a different business at which to gather.

The national day for sharing coffee with a cop inspired this event.

Liberty Township police Chief Toby Meloro said hosting the event multiple times a year gives police and the community more time together. He said it’s a great to hear what’s on people’s minds.

“It’s about building relationships, about building bonds, and it’s about working together. And that’s what the core of community policing is,” Meloro said.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” event will happen sometime around Christmas.