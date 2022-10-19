YOUNGSTOWN, Oh (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department received $46,243 in federal traffic safety funding from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The money will focus on traffic safety priority areas such as seatbelts, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

Police Chief Carl Davis said, “These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe. Based on crash data, speed, impaired driving, and seat belt use are priorities for Youngstown and we are committed to working with our partners at the state level to address this safety issue.”

The grants were passed through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2023 Federal Fiscal Year.

The Fowler Police Department also received a grant — $55,000 — for public safety.