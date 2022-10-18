FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $55,000 in federal traffic safety funding to the Fowler Township Police Department.

Through the Fowler department, the Trumbull County Safe Communities program will use the funds to host programs, events and activities to educate the public on traffic safety.

Traffic safety topics the programs will focus on the following:

speeding

seat belt use

distracted and impaired driving

young drivers

motorcycle safety

“Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort,” said police Chief Michael Currington. “We are committed to working with safety partners to address traffic safety concerns in Trumbull County.”