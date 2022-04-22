CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Clair Township Police is hosting its second annual Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 24 to help raise money for the multiple disabilities unit at Beaver Local School District.

They will be giving out free window stickers stating “Occupied with Special Needs” that can alert police or other emergency responders that a person inside a home or car may not understand why the police officer is there, and react in a way that endangers everyone involved.

“Oftentimes we enter into situations unknowing of individuals with special needs being involved. The police officer may misunderstand why the person is not responding or is responding in an agitated or aggressive way because of a disability such as autism,” said St. Claire Police Chief Brian McKenzie. “The stickers give the emergency personnel a heads-up to be aware and respond appropriately.”

McKenzie said giving away these stickers is only one of the activities planned for the event at the Beaver Local High School Track.

There will be an autism walk on the track and opportunities to learn more about autism. Kids can play on several inflatables in a Sunshine Party Rental Fun Zone sponsored by the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities. T-shirts for the event may also be purchased.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is supported by a number of local sponsors.

The free stickers can also be picked up at the St. Clair Police Station or at CCBDD offices in Lisbon.

Last year’s event raised $4,557 toward the purchase of special adaptive equipment for children with multiple disabilities at Beaver Local School District, McKenzie said.

For more information on Autism Awareness Day, window stickers and related issues, please contact Herman Potts at 330-386-3585 extension 136 or by email at hpotts@stclairtwp.com.