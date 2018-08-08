Local police departments offer free checks on senior citizens

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

(WKBN) - Senior citizens around the Mahoning Valley may be able to sign up for home check-ins, call check-ins and more, depending on their local government and police agency.

Programs vary by department, but senior programs typically offer services such as periodic visits or calls from law enforcement to ensure that residents are safe inside of their homes. Agencies also may offer helplines that give elderly quick access to help at any time of day.

Senior citizen watch programs and hotlines help let elderly individuals know that they have someone looking out for them and is a resource for help if they ever need it.

Here is a list of local departments that offer special services to older adults:

Bazetta Township - Senior Watch

Applications can be obtained at the Bazetta Township Building, Police or Fire Departments and online. Forms must be submitted to the police department.

Boardman Police Department - CARE CALL

Sign up for this phone check-up program with this form on the township's website. Forms can be emailed to AYoung-Clark@boardmantwp.com, faxed to 330-726-4170, mailed to Boardman CARE CALL Program at 8299 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512 or delivered in person to the Boardman Police Department.

Canfield Police Department - Senior Watch Program

Contact 330-533-4903 to enroll.

Goshen Police Department - Elderly Call Program and Senior Watch Program

Applications for the program can be obtained at the Goshen Police Department or online at the Goshen Police Department's website and must be returned to the police department.

Liberty Township Police Department - Senior Watch Program, Senior Check in and Elderly Call

Applications for the program are available at the Liberty Township Building and at the Police or Fire Departments. They must be turned in to the police department.

Mahoning County Sheriff's Office - Senior Help Line and Senior Watch Program

The Help Line is available 24/7 at 330-747-2626. For more information on the Senior Watch program, contact Bob Schaeffer at 330-480-5078 or at bschaeffer@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

New Middletown Police Department - Senior Watch Program

Contact the police department at 330-542-2234 to enroll.

Poland Police Department - Senior Watch Program

Download the application on Poland Township's website. Completed applications can be faxed to 330-757-1152 or mailed to Poland Township Senior Watch Programs, 3339 Dobbins Road Poland, OH 44514, or complete and submit the form online.

Weathersfield Police Department - Are You Okay? Program

Visit the Weathersfield Police Department, or call them at 330-652-6486 to enroll in the program.

Austintown Township also has a Senior Center that is designed to provide friendship, exercise, activities, information and more to residents who are at least 60 years of age.

Citizens aged over 65 are the largest age group in Mahoning County, according to a 2017 census.