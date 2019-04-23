Local police departments get money for body armor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - Several local police departments are getting grants to buy body armor.

The grants were announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday.

The Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program is funded by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) and awards grants totaling up to $40,000 to each agency.

Yost said the body armor will help keep local officers safe.

“Seeing that these grants are being used in every corner of our state helps me rest easier at night, knowing that our peace officers are better equipped to return home safely to their loved ones at the conclusion of each shift," he said.

An interactive map showing what each local agency has received is available on Auditor Yost's website.