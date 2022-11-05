EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.

Chad Tatgenhorst was taken to the Columbiana County Jail Friday charged with two counts of evidence tampering, according to a sergeant at the Columbiana County Jail.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tatgenhorst and his bond was set at $10,000. He was also released on bond Friday.

Tatgenhorst was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after he was charged with harassment by electronic device in West Virginia.

He was put on paid administrative leave on August 31 and was set to remain on leave until his case was resolved.

First News is looking into whether Tatgenhorst is still on paid administrative leave.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.